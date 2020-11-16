You can feast on Cinnabon frosting by the spoonful. Here’s where to buy pints of it

Cinnabon is selling pints of its cream cheese frosting. Cinnabon via PRNewswire

Cinnabon is selling entire containers of frosting, just in time to jazz up holiday treats.

Starting Monday, the eatery said, customers can buy holiday-themed pints of its cream cheese frosting. It’s the first time Cinnabon is letting customers take home containers of the topping, which normally covers its cinnamon rolls, the company said in a news release.

So how can you get your hands on a pint?

Frosting fans can buy the containers nationwide at Cinnabon stores and through food delivery providers, the release said. The baked goods maker suggests eating it by the spoonful or adding it to homemade recipes.

“More so this year and especially during the holidays, cooking at home and enjoying meals together are central to how families are spending their time,” Karyn Sarago, Cinnabon’s chief marketing officer, said in a news release.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Each pint of frosting comes with a QR code that can be scanned for recipes during “25 Days of Christmas” movies on Freeform. Cinnabon on Monday shared its other holiday goodies, including scratch-and-sniff gift cards.

But if you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, you may want to act fast. Cinnabon says its frosting pints are “limited-edition.”

The announcement comes as people have been doing activities at home to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus. While Cinnabon has locations in hard-hit shopping centers and airports, take-home frosting sales allow the company to extend its reach, CNN Business reported.

“An important part of our strategy for some time now has been extending the brand in craveable ways so that we can be a part of consumers’ lives in as many ways as possible,” Kristen Hartman, president of Cinnabon, told the news outlet.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER