Why are there Senate runoffs in Georgia but not North Carolina? What to know

Georgia has found itself in the national spotlight over its U.S. Senate races.

Both races are headed to runoff elections in January after none of the candidates in the general election received over 50% of the vote as required by the state’s law. Republican Sen. David Perdue faces Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff for one seat. In the other race, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock — who would be Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator if he wins — as they vie to finish out the term for retired Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat.

The outcome of the runoffs will most likely determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, with The Associated Press currently projecting Republicans controlling 49 seats to the Democrats’ 48 next year. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, a Republican, looks poised to hold onto his seat, giving Republicans 50 members, after Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham conceded Tuesday. The Associated Press has not yet made a call in the North Carolina Senate race.

Democrats could narrowly control the Senate if both Ossoff and Warnock win in January, leaving the Senate split 50-50 and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

But the runoff in Georgia has some people asking: Why isn’t the North Carolina Senate race going to a runoff since both Tillis (48.7%) and Cunningham (46.96%) also failed to reach the 50% threshold?

Here’s what you need to know.

Why a runoff in Georgia but not North Carolina?

The rules are different.

Georgia is unique in that it holds runoffs for general elections. If no candidate in a federal election meets the 50% threshold on Election Day, the two candidates with the most votes move to a runoff on Jan. 5, CNN reports. The rule does not apply to presidential races.

Only Georgia and Louisiana require runoffs in general elections if no candidate receives a majority of the vote, according to Ballotpedia.

North Carolina holds runoffs only in primary elections.

Runoffs can only take place in primary races in the Tar Heel state if no candidate receives at least 30% of the vote, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections. In that case, the runner-up candidate must request a runoff.

North Carolina is one of ten states that hold runoff elections for primaries, Ballotpedia says.

How do runoffs work?

They’re essentially “rematches” between the top two candidates when no candidate meets the state’s criteria to claim victory, The New York Times reports.

The vote requirement varies by state — as does the timing of the runoff election. Georgia holds primary runoffs nine weeks after the original primary but other states hold them sooner, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In Georgia, anyone registered to vote can cast a ballot in the runoff election. If they haven’t already registered to vote, residents must do so by Dec. 7 to participate in the Jan. 5 runoff. The state will hold early voting starting Dec. 14, CNN reports.

Candidates typically have a harder time turning out voters for runoff races, the Times reports. In Georgia, historically a red state, Republicans have usually fared better in them.

Criticisms of runoffs

Primary runoffs are most common in the South, where “there is a history of one-party rule,” the NCSL says.

A report from the U.S. Department of the Interior said that Georgia’s runoff rule — created in the 1960s — was used as a way to “preserve white political power” and “diminish the influence” of Black candidates who would have won more easily with a plurality of the vote, according to The New York Times.

The cost, turnout and timing of primary runoffs also create problems.

Runoffs are usually just as costly as the original primary, the NCSL says. They also create concern over whether there’s enough time for officials to get ballots prepared, especially for absentee voters.

Turnout usually falls off in runoff elections, the NCSL says. Research suggests they “attract 20 to 30 percent fewer voters in many states.”