COVID-19 test site wrecked after driver suffers possible medical issue, Utah cops say

A COVID-19 testing site at the University of Utah shut down after a pickup truck rammed into it Thursday morning, injuring nine people, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The driver struck two cars before crashing into the trailer set up as a testing site, according to KUTV. Four of the nine were taken to a hospital but the extent of their injuries are unknown, KSTU reported.

The driver was going the wrong way when entering the testing site in a parking lot at Rice-Eccles Stadium , according to KUTV. The driver was asked to backtrack but instead accelerated into the trailer, KUTV reported.

First responders had to stop the truck because it was still moving forward, according to the Tribune.

“We have witnesses that indicate it was some sort of medical problem, but that’s still under investigation, said Jason Hinojosa, University of Utah’s deputy police chief, according to the Times. “When you look at the damage and you see the speed of the truck coming in, it could have been much, much worse.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The site will remaine closed for at least through Friday, the Times reported.