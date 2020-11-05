Fresno Bee Logo
Why don’t we have election results yet for Nevada? Here’s what we know

As Americans wait for election results from a handful of states, some are growing impatient with Nevada.

A win for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in Nevada would push him to 270 electoral votes — the number needed to win the presidency.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Wednesday the vote-counting process in the state “is proceeding at the expected pace.”

“The timeline for counting ballots in Nevada comes from the legislatively approved process, and this process dictates that all properly received ballots will continue to be counted for up to nine days after the election,” she said in a news release.

The most recent results from Nevada show Biden leading President Donald Trump by fewer than 7,700 votes.

It’s unknown how many ballots still need to be counted, Cegavske said. They include mail-in ballots and those cast by voters who registered at their polling place the day of the election.

Nevada has reported about 86% of its estimated vote total, according to The New York Times.

Unofficial election results are expected to be updated around noon ET Thursday. All ballots must be counted by Nov. 12.

Election results must become official in Nevada by Nov. 16, the secretary of state’s office said.

