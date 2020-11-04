‘No proof’ Proud Boys were stabbed by Black Lives Matter activists, DC police now say

Washington, D.C. police have walked back their report claiming three Proud Boys members were stabbed in an attack committed by suspects with alleged ties to Black Lives Matter. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Washington, D.C., Police Department has changed its account of an alleged stabbing attack that unfolded in the wee hours of election night involving individuals with purported ties to the Proud Boys and Black Lives Matter movement.

Authorities now say they can’t confirm the identities of the three victims, or the suspects’ ideology.

“The incident remains under investigation,” police said in an update Wednesday, “and (the police department) cannot verify any specific affiliation of the suspects.”

MPD statement on Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1400 Block of New York Avenue, NW: https://t.co/nsp0DfieTq pic.twitter.com/4pETAxZXPk — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 4, 2020

Initially, D.C. police said the victims were members of the Proud Boys, an all-male far-right group that’s been labeled an “anti-Muslim, misogynistic” hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for its ties to white supremacists and other extremist groups. The victims told police their attackers were part of Black Lives Matter, a social justice movement formed after the shooting death of Black teen Trayvon Martin in 2012.

But as of Wednesday morning, both WUSA9 and NBC4 reported that police walked back the report and alleged affiliations of those involved, with WJLA adding there was “no proof” to the victims’ allegations.

Police said the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of New York Avenue, just blocks from the White House. Two adult males and an adult female suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be OK, officials said.

Details of what led to the altercation are unclear, but police claimed the attack was captured on a social media livestream, NBC 4 reported.

In a Twitter post, Black Lives Matter D.C. denied any involvement in the incident and blasted Police Chief Peter Newsham and his department, accusing him of spreading lies and “false information.” The group also demanded a retraction of local media reports based on the police department’s account of the alleged attack.

.@wusa9 this is a LIE! You all are doing irresponsible dangerous journalism. @Mvmnt4BlkLives or @DMVBlackLives have nothing to do with these stabbings. Shame on @ChiefNewsham @DCPoliceDept sharing false information. This story need to be retracted. https://t.co/HgghAZXDhL — Black Lives Matter DC (@DMVBlackLives) November 4, 2020

D.C. police are still searching for the alleged suspects, described as two males dressed in all black and a female wearing black sweatpants with a white stripe, orange leggings and gray coat. The woman is also reportedly armed with a knife, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at (202) 727-9099.