How could Trump or Biden win the election? Here are the potential paths to victory

Americans woke up the morning after Election Day to an undecided presidential election as key battleground states remained too close to project a winner early Wednesday.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden both have paths to victory by winning 270 electoral votes.

Here’s a look at some of the potential outcomes.

How Biden can win

Analysts projected Biden had a clearer path to victory Wednesday morning with several ways to win the Electoral College.

The Associated Press projects Biden will win Arizona and Maine. He would have a clear path to victory if he captures Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Biden can still win the presidency if he loses Pennsylvania. He would need victories in Wisconsin and Michigan and a win in either Georgia or North Carolina.

If Biden loses Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, he can still win with victories in Nevada and Alaska. But he’ll need to take both Wisconsin and Michigan.

How Trump can win

Trump appears to have fewer paths to victory based on projected results. His chances hang heavily on Pennsylvania.

The president can win if he takes Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada — which would give him exactly 270 electoral votes.

With a loss in either Georgia or North Carolina under that scenario, Trump needs to win in Michigan.

Without a win in Pennsylvania, Trump needs to win Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and North Carolina.

Paths to victory

Of course, there are many ways each candidate can win, and the race could be without a projected winner for days as ballots are counted.

NBC News has an election tracker here. The New York Times has a more advance tracker here.