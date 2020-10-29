Lil Wayne posted a photo of his meeting with President Trump and Twitter is going nuts

Lil Wayne started a fire on social media on Thursday night when he posted a picture with President Donald Trump during his visit to Florida.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” his tweet read. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.“

President Trump was making campaign stops in the state on Thursday, and in one of them he rallied supporters in Tampa saying a “socialist agenda” would take over Washington if Vice President Joe Biden is elected, the Bradenton Herald reported.

Lil Wayne’s tweet, accompanied by a picture of the two standing less than six feet apart and without masks, garnered over 300,000 likes and retweets within two hours of its posting.

A few of those reactions read, “You’re a f------ idiot, dude”; “my hood is NOT listening to Lil Wayne anymore”; and “What have I ...what have I....what have I done to deserve this?”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You'd think you'd see the way Kanye, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent are getting dragged for this and say, "Gee, I should stay out of this bullshit," but here you are. — Jedi, Interrupted (@JediCounselor) October 29, 2020

Aww damn they got Wayne too — JawuanSZN (@ICONIC_WENTZ) October 29, 2020

Omg Wayne I'm your biggest fan. You can't believe his lies. He hates black people and women and everyone basically aside from Ivanka. Seriously no, this is heart breaking. — Kyle Miller (@KyleMillerYoga) October 29, 2020

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Although an overwhelming amount of responses were critical of the post, there were those happy to see the two conversing.

“Grateful to see this. This is about helping people. End of story,” one tweet read.

Another read, “Welcome to the Trump Train! FULL SPEED AHEAD!!”

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., better known as Lil Wayne, spoke to Trump about criminal reform, but Carter had his own run-in with the law late last year.

In December, Carter was facing a weapons and drug investigation after his private plane was stopped at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Miami-Dade investigators found a gold-plated pistol, but as a convicted felon Carter isn’t supposed to have one.