Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is selling his custom-built Georgia mansion. Take a look inside
Comedic legend Jeff Foxworthy has put his sprawling Georgia mansion on the market with an asking price of $2.9 million for the custom-built riverside retreat.
After nearly 20 years in their Johns Creek home, Foxworthy and his wife, Pamela, decided to downsize after becoming empty-nesters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The couple has built a new, slightly smaller home nearby.
Their old luxury estate is located near Atlanta in the gated Country Club of the South, which has been home to celebrity residents including R&B star Usher and former Atlanta Braves pitcher Tom Glavine, according to the newspaper. The Foxworthys purchased the property in 1998, then spent three years building their ultimate dream home.
“This timeless and sophisticated home offers a resort lifestyle and serene retreat just a short drive from downtown Atlanta,” listing agent Peggy Connors said in a news release.
The estate sits on a wooded 4-acre lot and boasts 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and 4 half bathrooms over a layout measuring more than 14,000 square feet, according to the online listing. It also features a full outdoor kitchen, cabana and heated pool with a “cascading two-story waterfall.”
The home, designed by Los Angeles architect Budd Holden, has several other touches, including a terrace with oversize lanterns and reclaimed wood beams from the Hershey Factory in Pennsylvania, the listing states. There’s also a fireside master suite with a private balcony and an exclusive staircase leading to Foxworthy’s home office.
“Heart of pine floors and custom cabinets appoint Jeff’s office where many of his signature ‘redneck jokes’ were coined,” the listing states. “A fireside game room and a bathroom that will surely make you laugh complete the office suite.”
Don’t feel like taking the stairs? No worries. There’s an elevator that allows easy access to all three levels of the home.
Here’s a closer look at Foxworthy’s long-time private estate:
