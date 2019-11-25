Lottery group settles with winner who sought bigger prize

A national lottery group rocked by an insider’s conspiracy to rig jackpots has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by a winner who contends his $9 million prize should have been larger.

The Multi-State Lottery Association and Larry Dawson reached the settlement this month, cancelling a trial that had been set for Dec. 2 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Dawson’s lawyer, Nicholas Mauro, says terms of the deal are confidential but his client is relieved to have the long-running litigation over.

The association, which is owned by state lotteries, didn’t immediately return messages.

Dawson, a financial adviser from Webster City, Iowa, won a $9 million Hot Lotto jackpot in 2011. His lawsuit claimed the game’s previous $16.5 million jackpot, which was rigged by association employee Eddie Tipton, should have carried over.

Tipton is serving prison time in Iowa.