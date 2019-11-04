Cops dig for body of baby whose mom is jailed in 2 other child deaths, Texas police say

Texarkana, Texas, cops are searching for the body of a baby boy whose mother is charged in the deaths of two other children in Temple, police said. Photo from Texarkana Police Department.

Investigators are digging for the body of a baby possibly buried at a Texas apartment complex in 2013, police say.

The infant’s mother recently was jailed in the deaths of two other children in September.

Texarkana, Texas, police searched for remains at the apartments Monday using cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating sonar to help determine where to dig for the remains of a 5-week-old boy, according to a news release. Information about the baby’s death six years ago came as a result of a criminal investigation in Temple, Texas.

“We’ve not found anything yet and, quite honestly, hope this story was all made up and didn’t really happen,” Texarkana police wrote Monday afternoon on Facebook. “But, if it did, we are doing everything possible to do right by this little boy.”

In Temple, Terrikah Haynes is charged in the deaths of 2-year-old Terric Boyd and 1-year-old Janea Boyd, whose bodies were found on Sept. 30, TXK Today reported.

Haynes was “conscious but unresponsive” when police found the children dead in the home, which didn’t have electricity, running water, or food or drinks for consumption, KWTX reported. Two other children in the home went to the custody of child protective services, the Waco, Texas, TV station reported.

“In the course of that investigation there came information that there may have been a child that died here and was buried behind the apartments here,” Texarkana police spokesman Shawn Vaughn said, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

About a month ago, police used dogs to search the complex and they “hit on some areas,” the newspaper reported. Then ground-penetrating sonar confirmed some of the same area could have remains, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

Police say the child died in late 2013, KTBS reported.