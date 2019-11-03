Iconic astrologer Walter Mercado is dead at 87

Walter Mercado, a man born while the sun was in Pisces who became an iconic astrologer in Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic community, died Saturday night in his native Puerto Rico.

A family spokesman confirmed Mercado’s death at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo in San Juan. Mercado was 87. El Nuevo Herald confirmed Mercado’s death with a relative.

From an extravagant living room surrounded by books and candlelight, Mercado delivered intricate horoscopes which he turned into an art form for millions of Spanish-speaking households during decades, crossing cultural and national boundaries with his predictions of romance and cautions to heed his warnings against evil intentions.

Since 1970, on television, then on the internet, Mercado combined his astrological predictions with lavish robes and a grand persona to achieve transcontinental popularity. His segments were broadcast from local television stations in Puerto Rico, and aired after news segments and sensational programming, as he quickly garnered fame as a celebrity psychic.

He was also a dancer and a writer.

Followers in Latin America and the U.S. alike executed his recommended New Year’s Eve rituals religiously, arguably his most famous predictions, which many believed would yield love and riches in the coming year — if done as Walter Mercado preached.

Ivonne Bennet, one of Walter’s four nieces, said her uncle died Saturday night at about 9 p.m. Saturday of kidney failure.

“It’s been awful,” she said. “We’ve been coming and going from the hospital for days.”

Two of Bennet’s sisters flew to Puerto Rico a few days ago. But she said they had kept the information under wraps to respect the family’s privacy as they went through a difficult time.

Outside Mercado’s two-story yellow, blue and orange villa in the Cupey suburb of San Juan, the streets were quiet.

He lived in a gated, access-contolled community. No one answered the door. The home is decorated with gargoyle heads, and a Buddha statue stands atop of a blue fountain at the front of the house. The villa also bears his initials: WMS.

The longevity of his popularity can be seen in his daily horoscope, which remains one of the most read features in el Nuevo Herald, and his yearly prognostications that also gained a loyal English language following.

But his connections to South Florida were not all fortuitous.

In 1998, he was sued in Miami by a group of fans who said they invested in a jewelry company after Mercado’s endorsement of the beads, which were advertised as having special healing powers. The state attorney general’s office at the time accused the company, Unique Gems International Corp., of running and illegal pyramid scheme.

The president of the company was sentenced in 2003 to 14 years in prison, after authorities said Unique Gems defrauded 16,000 people in a $90 million plot. Mercado advertised the beads as providing a “cure for cancer, sexual dysfunction and poverty,” according to The Associated Press.

Mercado, who also went by Shanti Ananda, lost the rights to his name in 2010 during a legal dispute, but later settled the complaint and retrieved his rights to his name and image.

Mercado was honored as Mr. Television by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York in 1986.

El Nuevo Herald staff writer Jimena Tavel contributed to this report.