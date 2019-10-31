Trump stumping in Mississippi ahead of tough governor’s race

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2019 file photograph, Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood responds to a question during the second televised gubernatorial debate with Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, in Columbus, Miss. Reeves has spent more than twice as much as the Democrat, as noted in their latest campaign finance report, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, a week before the Nov. 5 election. AP Photo

President Donald Trump is traveling to Mississippi to try to shore up Republican support ahead of the state's toughest governor's race in nearly a generation.

Tuesday's race features two established politicians competing for the open seat in the conservative Deep South state.

Trump will hold a rally in the northern Mississippi city of Tupelo on Friday evening to support Republican Tate Reeves, who is finishing his second term as lieutenant governor.

Reeves' Democratic opponent, Jim Hood is serving his fourth term as attorney general and has been elected by wide margins in his previous races. He's currently the only Democrat to hold statewide office.

Vice President Mike Pence is set to appear in the state on Monday.

Hood has not invited national Democratic figures to Mississippi.