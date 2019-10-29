Puppy love: golden retriever therapy dogs get hitched at a hospital in Texas

Puppy love matured into full-blown puppy marriage last week as two therapy dogs tied the knot at a Texas hospital.

Peaches and Duke, both golden retrievers, work as therapy dogs at Methodist Mansfield Hospital in Mansfield, according to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page.

Their romance blossomed as so many great loves do: over “Puppuccinos at the hospital’s Starbucks.”

Caesar Rentie, the hospital’s vice president of pastoral services, performed the ceremony after which the newlyweds enjoyed some “doggy wedding cake” before jumping right back into work helping physical therapy patients, the post said.

There’s been no word as to when or where the couple will take their honeymoon.

Wedding photos posted to Facebook show that the bride wore white while the groom looked dapper in a tuxedo jacket — and no pants.