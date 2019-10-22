Man who was tortured, held in dog cage steals an ambulance to get away, Ohio cops say

A man in Ohio was “terrorized and assaulted” by his captors before he stole an ambulance to escape, court documents say.

Police say the 22-year-old was kept in a dog cage in Clearcreek Township for several days while his captors tortured him, WHIO reported.

On Saturday, the man escaped and ran across the street to a fire station, WCPO reported. Police say he broke in through a window and took an ambulance while firefighters were out responding to a car fire.

Firefighters reported the stolen ambulance when they got back to the station and noticed a window had been smashed and the vehicle was missing, WLWT reported. Not long after, police recovered the ambulance at Dayton Children’s Hospital. The victim had driven it there, police say.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Christopher Edwards faces charges of kidnapping and felonious assault after a man said he escaped his house after being tortured for days ⁦@Local12⁩ pic.twitter.com/RJ28FogU5X — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) October 21, 2019

Initially, police believed the man was a suspect, but were quickly disabused of the notion after officials searched the home where he’d been held, WLWT reported.

“Upon speaking with [the victim], he alleged that he had been held against his will at a residence at 331 East Lytle Five Points Road, across the street from the Fire Station,” police said in a release, according to WHIO. “[The victim] went on to allege that he had been tortured at that residence for several days, and admitted that he had taken the medic unit to aid in his escape.”

The man was hospitalized and had not been discharged as of Monday, WCPO reported.

Christopher Edwards, 38, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and assault, according to the news outlet.