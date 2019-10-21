Facial recognition for pets? App helps reunite lost dogs and cats with their owners

Your phone has been able to recognize your face for awhile, but now it can recognize your pet’s, too.

Finding Rover, an app and website, uses facial recognition technology to help reunite pet owners with their lost cats or dogs or to help people find the right pet to adopt, according to its Facebook page.

If a pet runs off or goes missing, the owner can upload a picture of the animal on the website for a “facial recognition search. The site will show all the pets found in the area and give the contact information for the person or shelter who found them, the Facebook page says.

And if you find someone’s missing pet, the app page says it can help you reunite them.

After uploading a picture of the dog or cat found, the app uses the same technology to show matching pets in the area and the owner’s contact information, according to the Facebook page.

Animal shelters can partner with the website to list pets they take in, allowing owners to search these lists to see if their missing pet is in the shelter’s care, the website says.

Pets can be registered on the website for free.

Shelters across the country are partnered with the website, and a shelter in Tennessee announced today that it’s joining.

“We are very excited to announce our brand new partnership with Finding Rover,” Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga said on Facebook.

Every pet that leaves the shelter will already be registered with Finding Rover so the person who adopts them just has to transfer the pet’s information to their account, the shelter says.

The website also lets people search for pets to adopt using facial recognition.

You can upload a photo of a dog or cat and the app will show you matching pets in the area that are available for adoption, according to the website.

“Losing a dog or cat is heartbreaking for any individual or family,” the company’s Facebook says. “And while we’ll never be able to fully prevent our furry friends from getting lost, with the incredible technology behind Finding Rover, we can all work together to make a huge difference in bringing them back home.”