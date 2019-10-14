Tropical Storm Melissa dissipating, no longer a threat

Tropical Storm Melissa is moving away from the U.S. East Coast into the open Atlantic Ocean, and the dangerous swells it caused are gradually subsiding.

The National Hurricane center in Miami says Melissa was about 415 miles (670 kilometers) south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, blowing away from land with maximum sustained winds down to 40 mph (65 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. Melissa was expected to become a post-tropical remnant later Monday.