Man arrested for prostituting minor may have more sex trafficking victims, SC cops say

A man arrested for sex trafficking, kidnapping and prostituting a minor in South Carolina may have more victims, state investigators say.

Police in Florence arrested Jason Roger Pope, 42, in August on human trafficking charges, and added more charges involving criminal sexual conduct and promoting prostitution of a minor last month, jail records show.

Pope is being held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center, according to jail records.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigators, who are leading the case, asked for the public’s help to find other victims connected to the growing sex trafficking case in Florence.

“Authorities believe there are additional potential victims or individuals who may be aware of additional crimes associated with this case,” SLED said in a press release.

“Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact SLED at 866-472-8477.”

