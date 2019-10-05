Proud Boys member involved in Portland fights arrested

FILE - In this Sunday, June 3, 2018, file photo, Tusitala "Tiny" Toese speaks during dueling demonstrations that erupted in downtown Portland, Ore., between Rose City Antifa and Patriot Prayer. Toese, a right-wing extremist who rose to prominence for fighting in Portland during political protests, and fled the Pacific Northwest after being indicted on felony assault charges, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Mark Graves

A right-wing extremist who rose to prominence for fighting in Portland during political protests and fled the Pacific Northwest after being indicted on felony assault charges has been arrested.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the U.S. Marshals Service detained 23-year-old Tusitala "Tiny" Toese at the Portland International Airport around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

That's according to Brent Weisberg, a spokesman for the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

Toese was later booked into the Multnomah County jail on a pair of outstanding warrants.

Toese, who is 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters) and 265 pounds (120 kilograms), gained notoriety as a member of the right-wing groups Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys who fought left-wing activists and others during demonstrations in Portland.

He is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Weisberg said.