‘Concerned bride’ learns missing groom is in jail for bike theft, Canadian cops say

A “bait bike” program aimed at catching thieves recently ensnared an unlikely suspect: A groom headed to his wedding reception, according to Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Kamloops.

Police said the suspect, a 41-year-old from Kamloops in southern British Columbia, “had been just married earlier in the day and was en route to his formal wedding reception when he was arrested.”

Autunhorities — who noted that the man “was well dressed for conducting a bike theft” — said that a “concerned bride” was soon on the phone with them.

“She did contact the groom through his cell phone inquiring where he was, and the officers answered and advised her that he was in the Kamloops RCMP jail cells and likely would not be making it to the reception,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, according to the CBC.

The unidentified groom faces charges of theft, possession of property obtained by crime and driving while prohibited, police said in a news release Thursday. He’s accused of seeing a locked-up bike, then taking the time to stop, cut through the lock and steal the bike, which “was recovered in his vehicle while he was driving on a prohibited license,” according to police.

The “bait bike” initiative is essentially a sting, but with bicycles: Police lock up bikes in public places where thieves might come across them, then monitor the bikes to see if anyone tries to steal them — and if a theft occurs, officers are ready to make a quick arrest.

Seven other suspects were arrested in the four-day “bait bike” program, police said.

“In situations like this, we conduct the criminal investigation but we also seek to understand who these people are and why they are offending,” Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said in a statement. “None of the eight suspects are homeless. Most of those involved are known participants in the drug scene, either as an addict, user or both. One has recently been convicted of drug trafficking and is pending sentencing.”

Police said the crime reduction project was carried out because Kamloops is a bike tourism hot spot where valuable bikes are frequently stolen, even if they’re locked up.

But why would a person steal a bike on his wedding day? That remains a mystery.

“I guess the compulsion is so strong for them to steal, that even on something as important as their wedding day, they stop to cut the cable and steal a bicycle,” Shelkie said, according to the CBC. “So, I think it’s just so much ingrained into their lifestyle and their habits that, you know, that’s what they consider doing on their wedding.”