Ex-lawmaker Issa to launch a bid for return to Congress

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2018 file photo Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., speaks to reporters as he leaves a House Judiciary and Oversight Committee closed-door interview on Capitol Hill in Washington. Issa, the former California Rep. plans to run against indicted fellow GOP Congressman Duncan Hunter, The Associated Press has learned. AP Photo

Deep-pocketed Darrell Issa is poised to attempt a return to Congress to replace a fellow Republican.

Issa has called a news conference Thursday, where he is expected to announce a bid for the Southern California seat held by U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter. Hunter is running for a seventh term while facing charges of siphoning campaign funds for personal use.

Issa will appear with several other Republicans, including Larry Wilske, a retired Navy SEAL who told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Issa informed him that he was running.

Issa's entry puts Hunter in an increasingly difficult position, given Issa's wealth and long record as one of former President Barack Obama's chief antagonists in Congress, which could play well in one of Southern California's last staunchly Republican districts.