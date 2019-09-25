Watch this huge tarantula strike a ‘threat pose’ in the Colorado wilderness

Watch this huge tarantula strike an ‘attack pose’ in the Colorado wilderness A huge tarantula struck an attack pose, shooting out its spinnerets, as a Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist filmed the spider, video shows. The females can live over 40 years, but the males only about one. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A huge tarantula struck an attack pose, shooting out its spinnerets, as a Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist filmed the spider, video shows. The females can live over 40 years, but the males only about one.

This wildlife scientist is probably braver than most.

Cory Noble, an aquatic biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, spotted a huge tarantula scurrying across the ground in Brush Hollow State Wildlife Area near Penrose, according to a tweet Monday.

Although he was there to study fish, Noble took video of an Oklahoma brown tarantula and captured it striking a “threat pose” to prepare for attack when his camera was very close to the spider.

About 20 seconds into the clip, look at the tarantula as its abdomen raises and two spinnerets pop out. Spinnerets are the tiny tentacle-like body parts that extrude silk to build webs, according to Live Science.

The pose is threatening, of course, but if the tarantula was really angry, the spider would’ve “flashed its fangs” or even bitten Noble, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. A tarantula’s bite is painful but not poisonous, officials said.

While male tarantulas of this species only live about a year after maturing, the females can live more than 40 years, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

