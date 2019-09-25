Man threatens for hours to ‘shoot all the rich kids’ at University of Texas, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man in Texas has been charged with making a terroristic threat after telling officials he wanted to carry out a mass shooting at an area university, police say.

Dakota Blakely, 25, was getting medical treatment at a hospital in Austin on Monday when police say he became aggressive with the staff, KXAN reported. A security guard says Blakely tried to punch him, causing the guard to “take him to the ground.”

Officials say Dakota Blakely, 25, threatened to ‘shoot all the rich kids’ at the University of Texas in Austin. Austin Police Department

Blakely bit the guard’s thumb as the guard was trying to put Blakely in handcuffs, KVUE reported. When police arrived, Blakely was seen running from security while in handcuffs.

Police eventually subdued Blakely and took him to Travis County Jail for booking, the Austin American-Statesman reported. During his medical evaluation at the jail, he began to make threats, claiming he planned to go to the University of Texas campus and “shoot all the rich kids at UT,” KXAN reported.

The threats continued for several hours, causing jail staff to become “concerned for the safety of the university community,” court documents say, according to the Statesman.

An officer says Blakely was calm as he spoke of his intentions, KVUE reported.

During their investigation, police say, they found a number of photos on Blakely’s Facebook page “where he displays white supremacist imagery and points guns at the camera,” court documents say, according to the Statesman.

Blakely is charged with making a terroristic threat and assault on emergency service personnel, the Statesman reported. Combined bail is set at $65,000.