Impeachment inquiry leaves people scrambling for a definition, Merriam-Webster says

When an announcement revealed the start of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, people raced to find out what it all really meant.

The thirst for the definition of “impeach” was so strong on Tuesday that online searches for the word rose 3,600 percent for Merriam-Webster. Even a day later, it was the top trending word, the dictionary website shows.

Some also turned to Google for help.

On the search engine, the term “impeachment definition” spiked at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. That was about the same time Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an announcement the House of Representatives was beginning an impeachment inquiry, the McClatchy DC Bureau reported.

So what does “impeach” actually mean?

One definition is “to charge with a crime or misdemeanor,” according to Merriam-Webster. The dictionary says that further means: “to charge (a public official) before a competent tribunal with misconduct in office.”

Another way of defining impeach is to “cast doubt on,” Merriam-Webster says.

“Although often thought of as ‘remove from office,’ impeach has a precise legal meaning in cases such as this, in which the action describes as a step in removing an official from office, but does not refer to the removal itself,” according to the dictionary.

And “impeach” wasn’t the only word to get more search traffic than usual Tuesday.

“Quid pro quo” — which derives from the phrase “something for something” — also got more searches. Another term that grew in popularity was “Rubicon,” meaning “a bounding or limiting line; especially one that when crossed commits a person irrevocably.”

The calls for impeachment proceedings came after “allegations that Trump pressured the president of Ukraine to open a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden... and his son,” according to the McClatchy DC Bureau.