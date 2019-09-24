Mom holds down child so daughter can beat her up at school bus stop, Tennessee cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman was arrested after police say she helped her daughter beat up another child at a school bus stop, media outlets report.

The girl was waiting for her bus at a stop in Nashville on Monday morning when police say Kalina Gaines, 30, walked up with her daughter and told her to start beating up the girl as payback for a previous incident between the two children, WZTV reported.

Students on the school bus took a video, which police say shows Gaines holding down the girl so her daughter could assault her “dozens of times,” the Tennessean reported.

Gaines also hit the girl and kicked her in the face, police say, according to the Tennessean.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

She was arrested that day and charged with assault, according to WKRN, but was released on a $7,500 bond.

The names and ages of the victim and the daughter have not been released, WKRN reported, and police haven’t said if the daughter will also face charges.