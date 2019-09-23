National
Drive-by shooting of transgender woman was a ‘hate crime,’ Dallas cops say
Vehicle suspected in shooting of a transgender woman
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting resulting in a transgender woman being shot multiple times.
Police are investigating the shooting as a hate crime, the department confirmed.
The woman was shot just after 11 p.m. at 11000 Dennis Road, north of Royal Lane, according to the Dallas Morning News.
According to police, the suspect “pulled alongside the victim and yelled a number of slurs about her gender identity” and proceeded to shoot the woman multiple times in the chest and arm.
Police said they they did not get to speak with the victim until Sunday due to her injuries.
“Police did not have a detailed description of the gunman,” the Dallas Morning News reported.. However, police say he was driving “a late model four door, red Chevrolet truck with large aftermarket rims.”
Per KVIA, the “shooting comes after two men were arrested in June in separate Texas killings of transgender women. A 22-year-old man is accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in a Dallas lake. A 33-year-old man is accused in the deaths of three women , including one who was transgender.”
