‘Rowdy rooster’ busted outside a Taco Bell in South Carolina, sheriff says

Deputies got a call late last week about a ruckus outside a Taco Bell in Charleston County, South Carolina.

When they arrived, , they figured out the answer to possibly one of life’s most enduring questions: Why did the chicken cross the road?

To get to Taco Bell.

Animal control and deputies in Charleston County, South Carolina, busted this “rowdy rooster” outside a Taco Bell. Charleston County Sheriff's Office

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies and animal control officers went to a Taco Bell in Ladson “for a report of a rowdy rooster causing a ruckus. He had been loitering for a week and chowing down on tacos, pork rinds and dog food whenever he felt a bit peckish.”

They managed to corral the big rooster into a cage and handed him over to the Charleston Animal Society “without further incident,” the sheriff’s office said.