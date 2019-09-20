NC high school cancels game ahead of rally to support cheerleaders who held MAGA sign

In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. Trump’s rally in North Carolina Monday will serve as a measure of his clout in trying to elect a Republican to the House. In addition, his appearance Monday will be his first campaign rally since a tough end of summer that saw slipping poll numbers, warning signs of an economic slowdown, and a running battle over weather maps. Trump is backing the GOP candidate in a North Carolina special election Tuesday that is considered a toss-up. AP Photo

Ahead of a planned rally to support a cheerleading team on probation over a pro-Trump photo, a North Carolina high school has canceled its Friday night football game due to security concerns.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association previously placed the cheerleaders on probation over a picture that was taken of them in uniform with a Trump 2020 banner during a football game. Some community members, who feared the teens’ First Amendment rights were being infringed, had planned to wave a large flag with supporters before the game Friday.

The district said it canceled the game because “Stanly County Schools has been notified of additional information that could compromise safety measures our schools have in place for sporting events.”

SCS has been notified of additional information that could compromise safety measures in place for sporting events. Upon receiving information, the NSHS football game scheduled for 9/20/19 is canceled. Safety is our first concern. https://t.co/jxIBaqzNjx pic.twitter.com/pChtIO0xMX — Stanly Co. Schools (@StanlySchools) September 20, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But Jeremy Onitreb, one of the rally organizers, wasn’t having it.

“You’re damn right it is,” he told McClatchy news group when asked if the rally would still take place.

“The next rally is going to happen out at the NCHSAA offices,” he added. “Que Tucker is next, we’re coming for her job. Until she decides to resign, we’re taking this fight to her.”

Tucker is the commissioner of the NCHSAA, a position she has held since December 2015.

The NCHSAA was quick to clarify the probation was not a form of punishment, as the association “has not defined the terms of the probation,” the Charlotte Observer reported. The team is also expected to continue cheering, according to district officials.

Onitreb had said previously there would be designated security guards at the rally. But he wasn’t sure if counter protests were expected.

Safety is his number one priority, he said — political discourse without physical violence.

“I don’t expect any of that and I’m not looking for that and nobody in my group will be looking for that,” he said.

The school echoed that sentiment in its statement Friday afternoon.

“Please know our number one concern is the safety of our students, athletes, staff, and community supporters,” officials said.

SHARE COPY LINK Watch video of a Trump supporter punch a protester as the protester is being escorted out of the arena by law enforcement in Fayetteville, NC, on March 10, 2016. After video clips appeared on various social media outlets, John Franklin McGraw, 78,