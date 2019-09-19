National
Man dies trying to drive through flooded parkway in Houston, sheriff says
Imelda weakens to tropical depression as it threatens Texas coast
A man has died in Houston after driving into over eight feet of floodwater on Will Clayton Parkway, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
“We’re sad to report that an adult occupant, extracted from the submerged van, has been pronounced deceased at the hospital,” Gonzalez tweeted. “It remains unknown if the male was the only occupant in the van.”
The victim, according to 11Alive, “was unconscious when they (deputies) pulled him out. Emergency crews performed CPR on the man, believed to be 40 to 50 years old.”
Gonzalez said the man came across water in the road, “paused briefly, then accelerated into the water, causing his van to go under.”
Harris County attended “to more than 350 high-water rescues Thursday alone,” 11Alive reported.
Deputies are searching to see if there were other occupants in the van near Will Clayton and Eastex freeway, per the sheriff.
