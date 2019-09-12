Court hearing for man charged with shooting 3 at Walmart

A Mississippi man accused of shooting two Walmart workers and a police officer faces a scheduled court hearing in Tennessee.

Martez Abram is set to appear in court Friday on a fugitive warrant in Memphis as he fights extradition to Mississippi.

The 39-year-old Abram has undergone treatment at a Memphis hospital since being shot by police and arrested July 30 at a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi.

Authorities say Abram had been suspended from his job before he fatally shot two co-workers and a police officer. The slain employees are identified as 40-year-old Anthony Brown and 38-year-old Brandon Gales. The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and survived.

Several court hearings for Abram have been delayed because of his hospitalization.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has signed an extradition warrant.