Lightning strikes 10 inmates during flag football game at Louisiana prison, officials say
Lightning bolted down onto a Louisiana prison yard, sending 10 people to hospitals, officials say.
The sudden streak crossed the sky during an inmate flag football game on Monday night, The Advocate reports.
“The lightning strike came without warning, as it is David Wade Correctional Center’s procedure to clear the yard when potentially dangerous weather approaches,” the Louisiana Department of Corrections said in a statement, according to KSLA.
Some thunderstorms were expected near the prison Monday, according to a Twitter post from the National Weather Service’s Shreveport office.
The prison system says the lightning strike left 10 inmates hurt, including one who was in critical condition, The News-Star reports.
For “security reasons,” officials haven’t identified those who were injured, WBRZ reports.
David Wade houses inmates at various security levels, according to its website. The facility is in Claiborne Parish, about 60 miles northeast of Shreveport.
