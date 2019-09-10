Lightning strikes 10 inmates during flag football game at Louisiana prison, officials say

Lightning safety tips Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lightning approach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lightning approach.

Lightning bolted down onto a Louisiana prison yard, sending 10 people to hospitals, officials say.

The sudden streak crossed the sky during an inmate flag football game on Monday night, The Advocate reports.

“The lightning strike came without warning, as it is David Wade Correctional Center’s procedure to clear the yard when potentially dangerous weather approaches,” the Louisiana Department of Corrections said in a statement, according to KSLA.

Some thunderstorms were expected near the prison Monday, according to a Twitter post from the National Weather Service’s Shreveport office.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The prison system says the lightning strike left 10 inmates hurt, including one who was in critical condition, The News-Star reports.

For “security reasons,” officials haven’t identified those who were injured, WBRZ reports.

David Wade houses inmates at various security levels, according to its website. The facility is in Claiborne Parish, about 60 miles northeast of Shreveport.