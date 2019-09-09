Sticky-fingered thief nabs pastry from Texas donut shop, surveillance footage shows Hurts Donuts apparently aren’t affordable enough for a woman who decided to run behind the corner, steal a donut and run, according to video surveillance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurts Donuts apparently aren’t affordable enough for a woman who decided to run behind the corner, steal a donut and run, according to video surveillance.

Hurts Donut Shop in Fort Worth, Texas sells pretty affordable doughnuts, however, a sticky-finger thief decided to pull a fast one and steal a doughnut from an unattended counter, according to surveillance video.

Per WFFA8, owner Keith Selby couldn’t believe what had occurred.

“I’m watching the video and I’m like, she’s really stealing, and specific donuts, too,” he said.

The unidentified woman ran around the counter, reached in and grabbed two doughnuts and made a dash for the door, the video shows.

“We were the victim of a Hurt and Run,” the business announced on their Facebook page. The surveillance video has been shared more than 1,000 times, including 1,000 comments.

To make light of the situation, the business asked commenters who frequent the shop to post their best roast with the opportunity to win a free doughnut.

“When cheat day and pay day don’t fall on the same day this month,” one person wrote.

Another added: “As a resident of Florida, I’m just glad this post didn’t start off with “Florida man”........we normally take the fall for this sort of riff raff.”

Some people showed off their best — or worst — puns.

“I “Donut” know if this was my best decision!” a person commented on under the shop’s Facebook page.

Selby told WFFA8 that he didn’t plan on calling the police on the woman for stealing, but simply wants an apology.

“We are kind of lighthearted here,” he told the outlet. “We want people to have fun. We don’t want them to steal.”