19-year-old accused of raping teen girls he met on Snapchat is on the run, Mo. cops say

A previous mugshot of Dominico Yocco, 19, who is wanted on a number of charges including four counts of first-degree rape, police say. St. Louis County Police Department

Police are hunting for a Missouri man they say raped several teen girls.

Dominico Yocco, 19, of Florissant, is wanted for raping several girls — all under 16-years-old — after meeting them on a number of social media apps, including Snapchat, police say.

The incidents took place between November 17, 2016 and July 3, 2018, KLPR reported.

According to court documents, a 16-year-old says Yocco raped her twice while a gun was nearby, KSDK reported. She says Yocco also held her down and slapped her.

A 14-year-old says Yocco raped her while she was unconscious, also hitting and pinching her, the news outlet reported.

Two teens, age 13 and 15, say Yocco raped them while they were unconscious, and two 15-year-olds say he raped them without their consent, according to court documents, KSDK reported.

On July 9, Yocco was charged with “four counts of first-degree rape, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree rape, and one count of first-degree of statutory rape,” but he remains at large, KMOV reported.

Police say Yocco is considered a sexual predator and asks for other possible victims or anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5400.