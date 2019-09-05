Houston man is the first charged since bump stocks were banned, officials say

‘Bump stock:’ Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works Deadly shootings bring to light use of "bump stocks,” which allow a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic ones. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Deadly shootings bring to light use of "bump stocks,” which allow a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic ones.

A Texas man is the first to be charged under the federal bump stock ban, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Thursday.

Ajay Dhingra, 43, was indicted and charged with four counts of possessing firearms, specifically a machine gun, according to the Justice Department.

The indictment alleges Dhingra also made inaccurate statements to acquire two firearms and unlawfully possessed a firearm after being “adjudicated as a mental defective,” according to the Justice Department news release.

Per court records, Dhingra called the George Bush Foundation on Aug. 17, 2019, and left what is described as a “concerning message.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Authorities discovered Dhingra had previously been committed to a mental institution, according to the allegations,” the news release says.

Soon after, police obtained a warrant, which turned up a Glock pistol, a Colt rifle with a bump stock and 277 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

If convicted, Dhingra could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine.