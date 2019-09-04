Startled mom shoots daughter making a surprise visit from college, Ohio police say

Gun safety tips you need to know "Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings.

An 18-year-old woman on a weekend visit from college slipped inside her Ohio home around 9 p.m. Friday to surprise her mom, WJW reports. Then a gunshot rang out, police say.

“My girlfriend just came home from college and her mom didn’t know, like honestly, she accidentally shot her and we don’t know what to do,” her boyfriend told 911 dispatchers in Girard, north of Youngstown, WFMJ reported.

Police say the woman’s mother, startled by a “commotion” inside her home, fired her revolver at someone who ran into her bedroom before realizing she’d shot her daughter in the arm, WKBN reported.

The 18-year-old’s boyfriend told police he was waiting outside when he heard the gunshot and screaming from inside the home, WJW reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officers and firefighters responding to the 911 call say they found the victim walking down the driveway with a blood-soaked towel around her upper arm, WKBN reported.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment, WJW reported.

Police say they found a revolver on the bedroom floor, according to WKBN.

The woman’s mother had a valid concealed-carry permit for the .38 special revolver, WFMJ reported. Police say they will turn the results of the investigation over to the district attorney’s office to determine whether the mom should face charges.

“If you realize someone has a gun for protection, and they’re not expecting you — announce yourself when you enter the home, or even if you’re getting up to get a drink of water in the middle of the night, just announce yourself,” said Police Chief John Norman, according to the station.