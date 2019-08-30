Watch Hurricane Dorian flash with lightning strikes as experts warn of growing power

Hurricane Dorian sparkling with lightning NOAA satellites show west bound Hurricane Dorian come alive with crackling strikes of lightning as it nears Florida on August 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NOAA satellites show west bound Hurricane Dorian come alive with crackling strikes of lightning as it nears Florida on August 30, 2019.

Hurricane Dorian may be moving slowly at 10 mph, but satellite images show its thick clouds mask an increasingly dangerous storm that is alive with explosions of lightning.

Satellites caught images Friday of the Category 2 hurricane’s eye encircled by a pulsating ring of lightning strikes, each shown as a flash of purple.

“Take a look at all that lightning!” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration posted Friday on Facebook.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Costco, Publix and Home Depot were busy on Aug. 29, 2019 as Miami-Dade residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian, which may hit Florida as a Category 4 storm on Labor Day.

“Alongside radar and other weather satellite data, lightning information helps forecasters understand when a storm is forming, intensifying and becoming more dangerous.”

The flashes were captured by a Geostationary Lightning Mapper that detects strikes between clouds, as well as cloud-to-ground strikes, NOAA said.

Some commenters on social media noted the popping lightning made Dorian look “angry.”

That idea is not far-fetched: Lightning activity is believed to be connected to a hurricane’s growing strength, according to a NASA.gov report.

“Generally there’s not a lot of lightning in the hurricane eye-wall region,” NASA’s Richard Blakeslee told NASA.gov. “So when people detect a lot of lightning in a hurricane, they perk up -- they say, okay, something’s happening.”

As of Friday morning, Dorian had sustained winds of 110 mph and was “likely to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane” as it nears the Florida this weekend, the National Hurricane Center reported.

It is projected to make landfall along central Florida this weekend and then begin a northwest turn, forecasters say.

There is a 30 percent chance tropical storm force winds will reach South Carolina Monday evening through Tuesday morning, reports the National Hurricane Center. The SC Climate Office has projected up to 16 inches of rain could fall in the southeastern part of the state.