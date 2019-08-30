Another North Carolina college student accused of making violent threat, officials say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A college student is accused of making threats to his university, and it isn’t the first time it’s happened in North Carolina this week, officials say.

Campbell University says a student was arrested Thursday for “communicating threats.”

Willard McKiver, 18, was charged with “communicating a threat of mass violence on an educational property,” WRAL reports.

“This behavior was taken seriously, and the person who allegedly communicated these threats was quickly taken into custody,” the university posted on Facebook.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McKiver, who lives in Durham, is scheduled to appear in court Friday, jail records show.

SHARE COPY LINK A student found with guns in his High Point University dorm had a plot to “kill people,” police say. Police Tuesday night took away two guns that freshman Paul Arnold Steber had on the campus. Police say he had a “plan and timeline to kill people,”

The incident comes days after a High Point University freshman was found with two guns and ammunition in his dorm room, The News & Observer previously reported.

Paul Arnold Steber of Boston allegedly came to the North Carolina school because it was easier to get a gun in the state, WGHP reports.

Police say he had a “plan and timeline to kill people,” according to WFMY.

The High Point student had also watched footage of mass shootings, Assistant District Attorney Lori Wickline said, according to the Associated Press.

Steber was being held Friday in the Guilford County jail on charges of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property and weapons on campus or other educational property, records show.

The accusations of student threats come after an April 30 mass shooting at UNC Charlotte left two students dead and four injured. The alleged gunman was a former student.