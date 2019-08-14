Attention pasta lovers: Olive Garden to offer lifetime pasta passes for the first time

How to make this deliciously spicy roasted broccoli pasta This pasta and broccoli dish has all the elements of the usual casserole, but everything browns as it cooks on the sheet pan. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This pasta and broccoli dish has all the elements of the usual casserole, but everything browns as it cooks on the sheet pan.

Pasta lovers rejoice – For the first time, Olive Garden is offering a limited number of Lifetime Pasta Passes this week in addition to its usual nine-week Never Ending Pasta Pass.

Never Ending Pasta Passes – which cost $100 and offer buyers nine weeks of unlimited pasta, soup or salad and breadsticks – will be sold to 24,000 people who register online. The passes go on sale Thursday at 10:55 a.m. PST.

The first 50 people who sign up for a nine-week pass and opt in to upgrade to a lifetime pass for an additional $400 plus tax will be selected Friday.

With the Lifetime Pasta Pass, customers can get access to unlimited pasta, soup or salad and breadsticks for the rest of their days, all day every day, excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Olive Garden estimates the investment in a lifetime pass will be paid off after eating 45 bowls of pasta.

“Olive Garden has always been known for Italian Generosity and making everyone feel like family, which is why we introduced our Pasta Pass five years ago,” Olive Garden executive vice president of marketing Jennifer Arguello said in a news release. “With the introduction of our new Lifetime Pasta Pass, we’re excited to be a part of our biggest fans’ memories around the table for years to come.”

For more information on the lifetime pass, visit Olive Garden’s website. To enter the waiting room for the pass sale, visit pastapass.com.

There are Olive Garden restaurants located in Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Roseville and Folsom.

