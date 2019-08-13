‘Tallest raft ride drop in Western Hemisphere’ coming to Missouri’s Silver Dollar City

The inner workings of the spin on Silver Dollar City’s Time Traveler As Time Traveler prepares to launch this spring, get a sneak peek of what makes this coaster so revolutionary — the inner workings of the spin! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As Time Traveler prepares to launch this spring, get a sneak peek of what makes this coaster so revolutionary — the inner workings of the spin!

Grab your portable misters and refillable cups, Silver Dollar City fans, because 2020 is going to be a banner year for the Missouri amusement park.

On Wednesday, Silver Dollar City in Branson announced its plan to invest $30 million into the 1880s-themed amusement park ahead of its 60th anniversary next year, the park said in a news release.

Along with the addition of an eight-story Christmas tree during the holidays and the new-this-year Pumpkin Nights — an installation of more than 8,000 carved pumpkins during the fall season — Silver Dollar City is adding a $23 million raft ride inspired by Marvel Cave, the release said.

Marvel Cave is an integral part of the park’s past, serving as one of its earliest attractions, the release said. It’s still open for tours and plays host to a mysterious water way called Mystic River, which lends its name to the ride.

Mystic River Falls will feature “hairpin turns, high tides and a hidden mine shaft” on an almost half-mile journey, the release said. A portion of the ride will take riders six stories into the air, but it’s the four-and-a-half-story drop that’s breaking records — the park says it will be the “tallest raft ride drop in the western hemisphere” and promises to make a pretty big splash.

The ride will follow the story of fictional explorer Pearl Brazen “who’s eager to take [riders] on a bold quest to find the headwaters of the Mystic River,” the release said.

Silver Dollar City’s 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee is slated to begin March 2020 with anniversary celebrations ramping up in May, the release said. Mystic River Falls will open during the summer season.