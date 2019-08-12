Video shows ‘Baby Jesus’ on a stunt motorcycle speeding away from Texas cops

Stunt rider ‘Baby Jesus’ does motorcycle tricks while evading police Blue Mound Texas police are looking for a stunt rider known as Sebastian 'Baby Jesus' after an attempted traffic stop. Video shows a motorcyclist doing tricks and leading police on a chase. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Blue Mound Texas police are looking for a stunt rider known as Sebastian 'Baby Jesus' after an attempted traffic stop. Video shows a motorcyclist doing tricks and leading police on a chase.

Police are hoping that if they seek, they will find after ‘Baby Jesus’ fled Texas cops on Saturday.

Officials in Blue Mound, Texas, posted video to Facebook of the stunt motorcyclist known as Baby Jesus —first name, Sebastian — popping wheelies and weaving through traffic as he sped away from cops who were trying to pull him over.

Sirens can be heard blaring in the more than seven-minute video during which the rider successfully evades police.

Officials have asked the motorcyclist to drop by the station for a “come to Baby Jesus moment” regarding the incident, the post says.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It’s your move!” police wrote. “Will @thereal_babyjesus please stand up? And we don’t mean on your bike.”