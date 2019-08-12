National

Eat more ... mac-n-cheese? Chick-fil-A explains why it added new side in menu change

People dress like cows for free chicken at Rock Hill Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A in Rock Hill is celebrating Cow Appreciation Day Tuesday, where patrons can dress like a cow to get a free chicken sandwich, salad, wrap and other items. At the Dave Lyle Blvd. location, customers packed the restaurant wearing full cow By
Up Next
Chick-fil-A in Rock Hill is celebrating Cow Appreciation Day Tuesday, where patrons can dress like a cow to get a free chicken sandwich, salad, wrap and other items. At the Dave Lyle Blvd. location, customers packed the restaurant wearing full cow By

Chick-fil-A’s menu just got bigger and — some might argue — a little bit better with a new side item, macaroni and cheese.

The cheesy snack will be available nationwide and is the first permanent side addition since 2016, according to statement Monday from the Atlanta-based fast-food chain.

Mac and cheese is a “perfect pairing” with Chick-fil-A’s assorted chicken dishes, and it also “passed with flying colors” during testing in five markets, according to Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging.

“We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item,” Norris said in a statement. “But the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy.”

Chick-fil-A said the recipe is a “classic” with a blend of cheddar, Parmesan and Romano baked fresh in the restaurant daily.

Listen to the noises this macaroni and cheese makes after it leaves the oven.

By

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Hayley Fowler
Hayley is a Real Time reporter at The Charlotte Observer covering breaking news and trending stories in the Carolinas. She also created the Observer’s so-called — and entirely not real — bird beat (est. 2015) with a summer full of ornithological-related content, including a story about Barred Owls in love.
  Comments  