Missouri cop responds to wrong number text: ‘Pretty sure we didn’t get high together’

A police officer in Missouri couldn’t seem to convince a texter that they had the wrong number, then the conversation took a pretty hilarious turn.

Winfield Police Department in Missouri posted screenshots to Facebook of a text exchange involving one of their officers.

When the officer received a text message inviting him to a game, he responded that the sender had the wrong number. The sender insisted it wasn’t the case, so the officer decided to have a little fun.

“What game did we go to?” he wrote back, according to the photo.

“With Shari and Diani,” the sender replied. “We got high together, girl.”

That’s when the officer revealed his identity, responding with a photo of himself holding up his badge, writing, “Pretty sure we didn’t get high together.”

The sender didn’t respond. Thirty minutes later, the officer texted, again, asking if they still wanted to pick him up. Still without a response, he texted again an hour later, expressing his excitement for the game.

The sender finally admitted to having the wrong number, and the officer poked a little more fun.

Finally, the sender replied, “You can stop.”

The Facebook post has been shared more than 4,000 times and garnered its fair share of support and witty commentary.

“Quick witted. Love it!! Meanwhile, sorry you didn’t get to go to the game and get high in the truck,” one user wrote.

“So sad she got stood up for the game,” wrote another.

“Should have told her you moved and have a new address and let her drive up to the police station!”