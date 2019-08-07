11-year-old hooks his eyelid while fishing, rides bike to get help, proud SC dad says

A Summerville, South Carolina, boy hooked a bass, but the fish let go and he ended up with the hook in his face.

An 11-year-old boy out fishing hooked a bass, but the lure popped out and went straight into his eyelid, his father said on Facebook.

So Manning Ruff hopped on his bike and rode home to get help, Daniel Ruff, the proud dad, said.

Manning had been fishing at a pond behind their Summerville, South Carolina, home.

Once they got to the emergency room, “He told the Docs he didn’t want any pain meds and just get it out. Toughest kid I know. By the grace of god his eye didn’t even get a scratch,” Ruff, 36, said in the post.

“He rode his bike home with the hook in eye and rod in hand. Drove past a neighbor all nonchalant and waved to her saying hey!” his dad told McClatchy newsgroup.

“He then stopped in our garage, clipped the line. This point he walked inside and said, ‘Dad I’ve got a hook in my eye,’” Ruff said.

“Lessons learned,” the dad said on Facebook, “Sunglasses and a pocket knife are mandatory while fishing.”

Ruff said his son was out fishing again the next day. “He’s an avid fisherman. He fishes every day.”

