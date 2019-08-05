Masked man with balloons in one hand and gun in other robs Dollar General, NC cops say

The suspect who robbed a Dollar General store was wearing this Halloween-style mask, North Carolina law enforcement said. Henderson County Sheriff's Office

A man wearing a Halloween mask, with balloons in one hand and a gun in the other, robbed a North Carolina Dollar General on Sunday, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said

The robbery took place at 9 a.m. at the Dollar General on Etowah Center Drive, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. That is about 25 miles south of Asheville.

A man wearing a “Halloween-style” vampire mask and carrying balloons pulled out a silver handgun and demanded money after entering the discount store, according to the post.

After getting the money, the “masked bandit” ordered employees to lay on the ground before he ran from the store and left in an old van, the Sheriff’s Office said. The van was described as a late 1980s or early ‘90s blue Chevrolet or GMC that was covered in rust, according to the post.

The van was headed in the direction of Transylvania County, and responding deputies discovered the mask and balloons behind the Dollar General, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In addition to the mask, during the robbery the suspect was wearing a “blue/white flannel shirt, blue jeans, grey gloves, and a camouflage cap,” and store employees said he was speaking with a Spanish accent, according to the post.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 828-694-2757, 828-697-4911 or 911.

