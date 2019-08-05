Teen slices 2 people with machete as they run in terror through the woods, NC cops say

Ellijah Stone Bailey, 19, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with Intent to kill Inflicting Serious Injury, says the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Randolph County Sheriff's Office photo

A 19-year-old man was arrested on felony assault charges Sunday after he allegedly chased two people through the woods with a machete, slicing them as they ran for their lives, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened in the woods near the town of Randleman, about 75 miles west of Raleigh, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Deputies say they were responding to an assault call on Torch Drive on Sunday when they found not one, but two bloodied people at different locations in the area, both with multiple cuts, said a release posted on Facebook.

The victims told similar stories of “being chased through the woods by a subject armed with a machete,” the sheriff’s office said. The extent of their injuries was not released, though officials described one as having “large wounds.”

One of the victims was found “covered in blood and sitting in the driveway just a short distance from the wood line,” officials said in the release.

Both victims, who were not identified, were taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment and were in stable condition Monday, officials said.

Ellijah Stone Bailey of Torch Drive in Randleman was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to the Facebook post. His bond was set at $350,000, officials said.

Investigators did not say what motivated the attacks but suggested Bailey may have a connection to the victims and the case may be ”domestic in nature.”

One of the victims told deputies Bailey was accompanied by someone as he chased them, but officials have not released details of a second suspect being involved.