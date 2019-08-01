Hey, you ‘Bunch of Jerks’ want to name the Carolina Hurricanes’ new beer?

Are the Canes a ‘bunch of jerks’? Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk reacts to the Canes being called a "bunch of jerks' by commentator Don Cherry of Hockey Night in Canada for their post-game celebrations after wins at PNC Arena. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk reacts to the Canes being called a "bunch of jerks' by commentator Don Cherry of Hockey Night in Canada for their post-game celebrations after wins at PNC Arena.

Fans thirsty for an opportunity to help name a Carolina Hurricanes beer now have their chance.

The Raleigh professional hockey team announced Wednesday that people can weigh in online.

Now, voters can choose among four themed names: Cross Check, Hat Trick, Red Line and Storm Brew, according to the NHL website.

But some fans had other clever suggestions.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Several Facebook users wanted to pay ode to the team name by giving the names “Storm Surge” or “Cat 5,” according to comments on the Canes’ page.

Some Twitter users offered “Brind’apour” — a play on the name of team coach Rod Brind’Amour.





Then there was one that came up a few times: “Bunch of Jerks Ale.”

That’s a nod to commentator Don Cherry calling the Canes a “bunch of jerks,” a phrase fans of the Raleigh team have recently embraced, The News & Observer has reported.

Perhaps that’s the reason for another frequent suggestion: “Don Cherry’s tears.”

As for the type of beer?

It’s “top secret,” the Canes wrote on Twitter.