AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over 'Medicare for All'

DETROIT (AP) — The signature domestic proposal by the leading progressive candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination came under withering attack from moderates in a debate that laid bare the struggle between a call for revolutionary policies and a desperate desire to defeat President Donald Trump.

Standing side by side at center stage on Tuesday, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren slapped back against their more cautious rivals who ridiculed "Medicare for All" and warned that "wish-list economics" would jeopardize Democrats' chances for taking the White House in 2020.

"I don't understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can't do and shouldn't fight for," said Warren, a Massachusetts senator, decrying Democratic "spinelessness."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sanders, a Vermont senator, agreed: "I get a little bit tired of Democrats afraid of big ideas."

A full six months before the first votes are cast, the tug-of-war over the future of the party pits pragmatism against ideological purity as voters navigate a crowded Democratic field divided by age, race, sex and ideology. The fight with the political left was the dominant subplot on the first night of the second round of Democratic debates, which was notable as much for its tension as its substance.

___

Key takeaways: Should Democrats go big or get real?

DETROIT (AP) — Should Democrats be going big or getting real? That's the question that dominated the Democratic presidential primary debate as progressive favorites Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders fended off attacks from lesser-known moderates. The display amounted to a sometimes testy public airing of the party's anxieties about how far left is too left and how to beat President Donald Trump. Here are the key takeaways from the debate:

EVOLUTION VS. REVOLUTION

The battle lines were clear at Tuesday's debate from the opening remarks. This was the pragmatists against the front-runners seeking transformational change.

Over and over, moderate candidates like Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Rep. John Delaney argued Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' plans — from "Medicare for All" to the Green New Deal — are unrealistic and would scare off voters.

Bullock bemoaned the candidates' "wish-list economics." Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar dismissed free college even for wealthy families as unworkable and touted her ideas "grounded in reality."

___

AP FACT CHECK: Off notes from Dems on climate, economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential contenders struck off notes on the science of global warming and the state of the economy in their Detroit debate Tuesday night.

As much as scientists see the need for action on climate change, they don't lay out a looming point of no return , as Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke asserted. Bernie Sanders almost certainly overstated how much new income is soaked up by the richest Americans.

A look at some of their statements in the opening night of the second round of debates, with 10 more Democrats taking the stage Wednesday:

CLIMATE

BETO O'ROURKE, former U.S. representative from Texas, on global warming: "I listen to scientists on this and they're very clear: We don't have more than 10 years to get this right. And we won't meet that challenge with half-steps, half-measures or only half the country."

___

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MODERATES RIDICULE 'MEDICARE FOR ALL' AT DEBATE

Lesser-known pragmatists clash with Bernie Sander and Elizabeth Warren, warning that "wish-list economics" will jeopardize Democrats' shot at the presidency.

2. 'PART OF THE DARK UNDERBELLY OF AMERICAN SOCIETY'

That's what self-help author Marianne Williamson called racism at the Democratic debate, showing her flair for occasionally producing powerful political moments.

___

Republicans face tough vote on budget bill backed by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A hard-won, warts-and-all budget pact between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump is facing a key vote in the GOP-held Senate, with many conservatives torn between supporting the president and risking their political brand with an unpopular vote to add $2 trillion or more to the government's credit card.

The Trump-supported legislation backed by the Democratic speaker would stave off a government shutdown and protect budget gains for the Pentagon and popular domestic programs. It's attached to a must-do measure to lift the so-called debt limit to permit the government to borrow freely to pay its bills.

For many Republicans it's a tough vote, expected Wednesday afternoon. The tea party-driven House GOP conference broke against it by a 2-1 ratio, but most pragmatists see the measure as preferable to an alternative fall landscape of high-wire deadlines and potential chaos. The government otherwise would face a potential debt default, an Oct. 1 shutdown deadline, and the return in January of across-the-board spending cuts known as sequestration.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is confident it will pass despite the misgivings of many Republicans.

But for new arrivals to the Senate, particularly those who ran against a broken Washington culture, the sweeping measure represents a lot of what they ran against: unrestrained borrowing and trillion-dollar deficits, fueled by a bipartisan thirst for new spending.

___

Seoul: North Korea launches 2 short-range ballistic missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's military said North Korea conducted its second weapons test in less than a week Wednesday, firing two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast in a move observers say could be aimed at boosting pressure on the United States as the rivals struggle to set up fresh nuclear talks.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missiles were launched from Wonsan, a city the North pushes as a vacation destination but that it also uses as a regular launch site.

It said both missiles were believed to have flown about 250 kilometers (155 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 kilometers (19 miles) and that the South Korean and U.S. militaries were trying to gather more details.

The test would be yet another North Korean violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and comes as the country's negotiations with the U.S. over its nuclear weapons program are at a stalemate and as Pyongyang has expressed anger over planned U.S.-South Korean military drills.

"The North's repeated missile launches are not helpful to efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and we urge (North Korea) to stop this kind of behavior," the South Korean statement said.

___

Baltimore schools' mission: Help students cope with trauma

BALTIMORE (AP) — When she transferred to a new K-8 school two years ago, Tinazsha Johnson was in deep distress. The Baltimore sixth grader was crushed by the death of her mother. Her father was in and out of lockups. She'd witnessed searing violence in her neighborhood and felt overwhelmed helping her grandparents raise her younger siblings.

Fast forward to today: Daily life is still tough, but after about two years as a student at one of Baltimore's new "trauma-sensitive" schools, she's learning to manage the cumulative effects of stress and grief that were so relentless they made her developing brain feel like a revving engine. As the 15-year-old prepares to graduate from eighth grade, she's gained a better understanding of working out conflicts, understanding emotions and regulating her behavior.

"I used to always be fighting, fussing and cussing people out. But this last year, I've been doing a lot better 'cause I've been learning how to control my anger in a lot of ways and think positive thoughts to get me through," Tinazsha said in an interview at the year-round school, which she says has become her sanctuary from streets where the names of young crossfire victims are spray-painted on walls as tributes.

In crime-plagued Baltimore and other cities, school officials are increasingly realizing that chronic childhood trauma affects brain development and creates the risk of physical and behavioral health problems down the line. Districts have responded by creating the trauma-sensitive schools, both in big systems such as Chicago and San Francisco and smaller ones in states such as Iowa and Wisconsin.

Baltimore's problems drew national attention when President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings' majority-black Maryland district — which includes the West Baltimore area where Tinazsha's family resides — is a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want" to live.

___

Trump 'rodent' tweets ring true at Kushner-owned apartments

BALTIMORE (AP) — Davon Jones doesn't have to look far to see the irony in President Donald Trump's tweets that Baltimore is a "rat and rodent infested mess." His apartment owned by the president's son-in-law has been invaded by mice since he moved in a year ago.

"I don't know how they come in," Jones says. "Every time I catch them, they come right back."

Jared Kushner's family real estate firm owns thousands of apartments and townhomes in the Baltimore area, and some have been criticized for the same kind of disrepair and neglect that the president has accused local leaders of failing to address. Residents have complained about mold, bedbugs, leaks and, yes, mice — plenty of mice. And they say management appears in no hurry to fix the problems.

"They don't care," says Dezmond James, who says he has spotted as many as three mice a week since he moved in to the Commons at White Marsh in suburban Middle River four years ago.

James says he sees a massive contradiction in Trump's much-publicized tweets laying the blame for Baltimore's poverty, crime and rodent problems on frequent antagonist Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings. Trump, he said, should look more at what he — and specifically Kushner — could do about it.

___

Williamson rides stream of consciousness to debate spotlight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders is calling for revolution. Marianne Williamson would rather see a psychic, "moral uprising."

The 67-year-old self-help author and spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey now vying for the Democratic presidential nomination doesn't sound or carry herself like a politician. Speaking in wandering streams of consciousness, Williamson has an arresting style and a lilt to her voice, as well as an accent that sounds vaguely aristocratic — or at least nothing like most people who hail from her native Houston.

But on Tuesday's opening night of back-to-back Detroit debates, Williamson showed that as long as she's in the race, she'll keep things interesting. And that while those long, winding declarations don't always make sense, they can occasionally produce powerful political moments.

Some of the loudest applause came when Williamson became the first of the 10 candidates on stage to evoke racism at length, calling it "part of the dark underbelly of American society."

"If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I'm afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days," Williamson said, adding that, if the party doesn't "start saying it, then why would those people feel that 'they're there for us,' and I feel like they won't vote for us, and Donald Trump will win."

___

Bandwagon builds for LGBTQ diversity on children's TV

NEW YORK (AP) — Wilson Cruz, a co-star in the new Hulu animated children's series "The Bravest Knight," describes the show's dad couple this way: "We're not explaining homosexuality, or same-gender sexuality. We're talking about the love of a family."

His words and those of his fellow Hulu father, T.R. Knight, speak loudly about the state of LGBTQ representation in TV fare for kids, a segment of media that has been broadening story lines over the last several years to include a range of non-binary characters.

"It's these parents that love her and care about her. That's it," Knight told The Associated Press in a recent joint interview with Cruz, referring to their cartoon daughter, Nia, a brave knight-in-training.

Seeing same-sex parents, gay marriage and general expressions of romantic non-binary affection is something the 46-year-old Knight wishes he had been exposed to growing up in Minneapolis.

"You feel starved, and you feel lonely, and that depression and that loneliness, it ain't healthy," he said.