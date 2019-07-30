Coworker dies trying to save man who fell into truck for field seeding, Texas officials say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A worker tried to save a colleague who fell into a fertilizing and seeding truck at a Texas high school, but both men ended up dying, officials say.

The men were working with the truck near a high school track and athletic field Monday morning, a fire department picture shows. When one of the men opened the hatch of the “hydro-seeding spreader truck,” he passed out from fumes and fell inside, according to a Houston Fire Department news release. A coworker tried to save the man, but the fumes also overcame him, and he fell into the truck, fire officials said.

A third worker called 911, and firefighters responded to the scene, fire officials said. Firefighters found both men dead inside the truck, according to the news release.

HFD is responding to an incident involving a mobile seeding tank. Two male victims are reported deceased. HFD Hazmat is monitoring for fumes. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/w5kiO41Kxb — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) July 29, 2019

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Mire said preliminary testing of air quality showed a chemical used in fertilizers, according to KPRC.

“The concentration it was at was extremely dangerous,” Mire told KPRC. “If you are within a few feet of the opening, you could easily become overwhelmed by the fumes and it appears that it has happened here.”

The deaths are being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Houston school district’s police department, the Houston Chronicle reported. The school district released a statement to the newspaper.

“Houston ISD is saddened to learn about the passing of two subcontracted workers at Wisdom High School,” the district said in its statement to the Houston Chronicle. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to their families and friends.”

The names of the men had not yet been released Tuesday.