AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Moderate Dems take aim at more liberal candidates at debate

DETROIT (AP) — A high-profile clash pitting pragmatism against ideological purity dominated the early moments of the second round of presidential debates on Tuesday as moderate Democrats warned voters against nominating liberal candidates who embrace "wish-list economics."

Working people "can't wait for a revolution," said little-known Montana Gov. Steve Bullock in a clear swipe at Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist who stood at center stage. "Their problems are here and now."

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a progressive firebrand, pushed back: "We're not going to solve the urgent problems we face with small ideas and spinelessness."

The fight for the political left is just one subplot as the first wave of 10 candidates meets in Detroit. A second group of 10 that features early front-runner Joe Biden as well as Kamala Harris convenes Wednesday night. The groupings were chosen by debate host CNN at random.

The first votes in the Democratic primary won't be cast for six more months, yet there is an increasing sense of urgency for many candidates who are fighting for survival. More than a dozen could be blocked from the next round of debates altogether — and effectively pushed out of the race — if they fail to reach new polling and fundraising thresholds implemented by the Democratic National Committee.

___

AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten Democratic presidential contenders vied for advantage Tuesday night in the second round of the party's 2020 campaign debates.

A look at some of their statements in Detroit and how they compare with the facts.

BERNIE SANDERS, senator from Vermont: "49 percent of all new income is going to the top 1 percent."

THE FACTS: That is probably exaggerated. The figure comes from a short paper by Emmanuel Saez, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley, and leading researcher on inequality, and doesn't include the value of fringe benefits, such as health insurance, or the effects of taxes and government benefit programs such as Social Security.

But Saez and another Berkeley economist, Gabriel Zucman , have recently compiled a broader data set that does include those items and finds the top 1% has captured roughly 25% of the income growth since the recession ended. That's certainly a lot lower but still a substantial share. Income inequality has sharply increased in the past four decades, but since the recession, data from the Congressional Budget Office shows that it has actually narrowed slightly.

___

ACLU: 911 children split at border since 2018 court order

SAN DIEGO (AP) — More than 900 children, including babies and toddlers, were separated from their parents at the border in the year after a judge ordered the practice be sharply curtailed, the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday in a legal attack that will invite more scrutiny of the Trump administration's widely criticized tactics.

The ACLU said the administration is separating families over dubious allegations and minor transgressions including traffic offenses. It asked a judge to rule on whether the 911 separations from June 28, 2018, to June 29 of this year were justified.

In June 2018 — days after President Donald Trump retreated amid an international uproar — U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw ordered that the practice of splitting up families at the border be halted except in limited circumstances, like threats to child safety. The judge left individual decisions to the administration's discretion.

Since then, a parent was separated for having damaged property valued at $5, the ACLU said. A 1-year-old was separated after an official criticized her father for letting her sleep with a wet diaper.

In another case, a 2-year-old Guatemalan girl was separated from her father after authorities examined her for a fever and diaper rash and found she was malnourished and underdeveloped, the ACLU said. The father, who came from an "extraordinarily impoverished community" rife with malnutrition, was accused of neglect.

___

Seoul: North Korea launched 2 short-range ballistic missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast Wednesday in defiance of U.N. resolutions, South Korea's military said, less than a week after Pyongyang's first weapons tests in more than two months.

Observers say the launches were aimed at ramping up pressure on the United States to make concessions as the two countries are struggling to resume diplomacy on the North's nuclear weapons program.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the missiles were launched from the town of Wonsan, a regular launch site on the North's eastern coast. It said both missiles were believed to have flown about 250 kilometers (155 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 kilometers (19 miles) and that South Korean and U.S. militaries were trying to find more details of the launches.

"The North's repeated missile launches are not helpful to an effort to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and we urge (North Korea) to stop this kind of behavior," a Joint Chiefs of Staff statement said.

Six days earlier, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles that Seoul officials say flew 600 kilometers (370 miles) before landing at sea.

___

Officials: Festival shooter took gun to California illegally

Officials say a 19-year-old gunman used a rifle he legally bought in Nevada and illegally brought into California to kill two children and a man at a food festival before he was killed by police.

But police initially named a weapon that would be legal under California law, only later clarifying that he used a military-style rifle that he purchased in Nevada but could not legally bring into California under the state's assault weapons ban, which is among the nation's toughest.

It's the details that make the difference in whether the rifle could have been lawfully imported to California.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee initially described the weapon as an "SKS," which is a semi-automatic rifle designed by the Soviet Union during World War II and later widely manufactured in Eastern Europe and China. It has a traditional wooden stock with a fixed magazine that holds 10 bullets.

While it looks superficially similar to the better-known and more modern AK-47, the standard SKS does not have a pistol grip or detachable high-capacity magazine that would make it illegal under California's assault weapons definition. A variation with an attached grenade launcher would be illegal.

___

Sheriff: Wisconsin gunman may have imitated Closs kidnapping

A Wisconsin man killed three of his family members before blasting his way into the home of a stranger he had been harassing through text messages and killing her, authorities said Tuesday, speculating that he may have been trying to imitate last year's home invasion and abduction of teenager Jayme Closs.

Ritchie German Jr., 33, shot his mother, brother and 8-year-old nephew at their home in Lafayette, likely on or before Saturday morning, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said at a news conference. On Sunday night, he drove about 10 miles (16 kilometers) to the Lake Hallie home of 24-year-old Laile Vang, blasted his way inside with a shotgun, and shot and wounded her parents before killing her. He then killed himself in the home, where several others were hiding, the sheriff said.

German left his car running outside of the Vangs' home and had items in it — including handcuffs and a loaded handgun clip — that led investigators to believe he could have been planning to imitate last October's deadly home invasion and abduction of Jayme from her family's home just 40 miles (65 kilometers) away, the sheriff said. In both cases, the attackers used guns to blast their way into the homes.

However, Kowalczyk said investigators may never know why German carried out the attacks.

"What was the motive? Why did this happen? I don't have the answer," he said, asking anyone who had been in contact with German in the last week to call the sheriff's office.

___

Trump 'rodent' tweets ring true at Kushner-owned apartments

BALTIMORE (AP) — Davon Jones doesn't have to look far to see the irony in President Donald Trump's tweets that Baltimore is a "rat and rodent infested mess." His apartment owned by the president's son-in-law has been invaded by mice since he moved in a year ago.

"I don't know how they come in," Jones says. "Every time I catch them, they come right back."

Jared Kushner's family real estate firm owns thousands of apartments and townhomes in the Baltimore area, and some have been criticized for the same kind of disrepair and neglect that the president has accused local leaders of failing to address. Residents have complained about mold, bedbugs, leaks and, yes, mice — plenty of mice. And they say management appears in no hurry to fix the problems.

"They don't care," says Dezmond James, who says he has spotted as many as three mice a week since he moved in to the Commons at White Marsh in suburban Middle River four years ago.

James says he sees a massive contradiction in Trump's much-publicized tweets laying the blame for Baltimore's poverty, crime and rodent problems on frequent antagonist Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings. Trump, he said, should look more at what he — and specifically Kushner — could do about it.

___

Congo officials say 2nd Ebola case confirmed in city of Goma

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Officials in Congo on Tuesday said a second Ebola case had been confirmed in Goma, the city of more than 2 million people whose first confirmed case in this yearlong outbreak was reported earlier this month.

There appeared to be no link between the man's case and the previous one in Goma, Jean-Jacques Muyembe, a local Ebola response coordinator, told reporters. He arrived on July 13 from a mining area in northeastern Congo's Ituri province and started showing symptoms on July 22. He is now isolated at an Ebola treatment center. Ebola symptoms can start to occur between two and 21 days from infection, health experts say.

Goma is on Congo's heavily traveled border with Rwanda and has an international airport. For months health officials had feared that an Ebola case would be confirmed there. Days after the first Goma case was announced, the World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak a rare global emergency.

This has become the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, with more than 1,700 people killed despite the widespread use of an experimental but effective Ebola vaccine. Containing the outbreak faces unprecedented challenges amid attacks by rebel groups and resistance by wary community residents in a region of Congo that had never experienced an Ebola outbreak before.

Muyembe and other officials on Tuesday sought to reassure both Goma residents and neighboring countries that measures were being taken to strengthen surveillance for Ebola at border posts and elsewhere. Neighboring Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan began vaccinating health workers weeks or months ago. WHO says the risk of regional spread remains "very high."

___

Q&A: What to know about the Capital One data breach

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country's biggest credit card issuers, Capital One Financial, is the latest big business to be hit by a data breach, disclosing that roughly 100 million people had some personal information stolen by a hacker.

The alleged hacker, Paige A. Thompson, obtained Social Security and bank account numbers in some instances, as well other information such as names, birthdates, credit scores and self-reported income, the bank said Monday. It said no credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised.

Capital One Financial is just the latest business to suffer a data breach. Only last week Equifax, the credit reporting company, announced a $700 million settlement over its own 2017 data breach that impacted half of the U.S. population. Other companies that have had breaches include the hotel chain Marriott, retail giants Home Depot and Target.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Thompson, 33, who uses the online handle "erratic," allegedly obtained access to Capital One data stored on Amazon's cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services in March. She downloaded the data and stored it on her own servers, according to the complaint.

___

Trump hails 'righteous cause of American self-government'

JAMESTOWN, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday marked the 400th anniversary of American democracy and its gift "of the country we love," but his celebration of what began as an experiment in self-government was boycotted by black Virginia lawmakers incensed by Trump's continued disparagement of a veteran black congressman and the majority-black district he represents.

The uplifting rhetoric from Trump marking 400 years of representative government contrasted sharply with his stream of attacks against U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, including before and after the event.

Trump said in remarks to members of Virginia's General Assembly and other dignitaries that the United States has had many achievements in its history, but "none exceeds the triumph that we are here to celebrate today."

"Self-government in Virginia did not just give us a state we love — in a very true sense it gave us the country we love, the United States of America," he said.

The General Assembly, considered the oldest continuously operating legislative body in North America, grew out of a gathering that convened in July 1619.