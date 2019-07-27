The Latest: Dad pleads not guilty in deaths of twins in car

The Latest on the deaths of 1-year-old twins left in a car in New York City (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

A New York father has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 1-year-old twins left in a car while he put in a day at work.

Juan Rodriguez was arraigned Saturday in the deaths of the twins, Phoenix and Luna. He pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors say the 39-year-old Rodriguez left the twins in his car while he worked an eight-hour shift at a hospital in the Bronx on Friday.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez told police he thought he had dropped the twins off at day care. The say he told police "I blanked out. My babies are dead. I killed my babies."

A message seeking comment was left with Rodriguez's attorney.

Police earlier identified the female twin as Mariza.

1 a.m.

A father has been charged in the deaths of infants twins who were apparently left in a car for hours while he put in a day at work.

New York City police announced early Saturday that 39-year-old Juan Rodriguez was charged with two counts each of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Police had said Rodriguez discovered Phoenix and Mariza Rodriguez around 4 p.m. in the Bronx.

The 1-year-old twins were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Rodriguez had parked the car Friday morning near his workplace, a hospital. Police had said it appears he drove off after finishing work before realizing the children were in the back seat and frantically summoning help.

A cause of death hasn't yet been determined.

It's unclear whether Rodriguez has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.