Man charged with raping 4-year-old girl in McDonald’s restroom, Oklahoma cops say

A man has been arrested for raping a 4-year-old girl in a McDonald’s bathroom, police say.

An Oklahoma daycare was on a field trip to a Midwest City McDonald’s on Tuesday, KOKH reported.

Daycare employees told police that a 4-year-old girl had been playing in the play area when she left to use the restroom, KOKH reported. When caregivers noticed she’d been gone for a while, they went to check on her.

Joshua Kabatra, 37, has been arrested for raping a 4-year-old girl in a McDonald’s bathroom in Oklahoma. Screengrab: Patrick Spencer Twitter

One of the caregivers told police that she had knocked on the locked door for a while until a man opened it and emerged with his hands up stating, “I was just washing my hands,” KFOR reported.

Caregivers asked the girl if the man had touched her to which she replied yes and “pointed to where she’d been touched,” KWTV reported.

When police arrived and questioned the man, identified as Joshua Kabatra, 37, he told officers he had been in the play area when he started to feel sick, KFOR reported.

He says he knocked on the bathroom door then opened it, stating that he saw the child on the toilet before going to the sink where he threw up, washed his hands then left the bathroom, according to the TV station.

Police say they then spoke with the child and the events she described were consistent with rape, KOKH reported.

Kabatra was arrested on charges of rape and lewd acts with a child, the TV station reported.